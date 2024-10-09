Cork Camogie’s Saoirse McCarthy and Football Semi Finals preview

ON THIS week's podcast, Kieran McCarthy chats to Cork Camogie and Courcey Rovers star Saoirse McCarthy.

McCarthy was in Croke Park this week for the Launch of Eir as an Official Telco partner of the Camogie Association and three year sponsor of the U16 Camogie All Ireland Championship.

She talks about how Camogie brings people together, adapting to Dublin life and Cork’s quest for the O’Duffy Cup three in a row in 2025.

We also look at the Cork county championship action as Clonakilty exited the Cork premier SFC in dramatic fashion, losing on penalties for Nemo Rangers.

There was positivity for Gabriel Rangers however as they produced the shock in overcoming Mitchelstown.

This weekend, Castlehaven, Dohenys, Gabriels and Adrigole are all in semi final action and we will look forward to those last four encounters.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01, @seanholland_15 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie