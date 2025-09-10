Assault dad sent to jail

A DISTRICT court judge has activated a six-months suspended sentence on a dad-of-two who failed to pay €5,000 in compensation to a young man following an unprovoked assault on him over two years ago.

Mark Fail, of Molaga Street, Clonakilty appeared before Judge Joanne Carroll at Clonakilty District Court this week.

He was convicted in the district court in March of assault causing harm on a 17-year-old boy on September 11th 2023.

He received a six months sentence which was suspended for two years and was directed to pay €5,000 in compensation to the injured party.

A court previously heard that on September 11th 2023 the injured party had been walking along St Vincent’s Place in Clonakilty when Mr Fail, without warning, punched him a number of times in the head.

He then fell to the ground and Mr Fail continued to assault him, punch and kick him in the ribs while he was on one knee.

The victim suffered a bloody nose and bruising while a victim impact statement said he still suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder due to the unprovoked attack.

He won’t go out alone and still fears for his own safety.

Judge Carroll said she gave Mr Fail a chance to gather the money but he had failed to do so.

‘The victim of this assault is fearing random attacks every day of his life and I’m triggering the six months sentence,’ said Judge Carroll.