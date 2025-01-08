Beamish Cup 2025 Preview

ON THIS week's podcast, we look ahead to a new year of the Beamish Cup.

It is a staple to the West Cork soccer calendar and nobody is more excited for the commencement than in Star HQ.

Clonakilty Soccer Club hope to retain the cup they won in dramatic fashion in 2024, beating Drinagh Rangers 3-2 in the final.

Drinagh themselves, who lost out on the league and cup last season, will hope to win their first Beamish Cup since 2018.

Dunmanway Town, who have won three of the last five cups, will also be in the mix, as will Castletown Celtic and Togher Celtic.

We preview what is going to be an exciting edition, starting with the first round.

Elsewhere, we look at recently announced West Cork Sports Star award winners as we gear up to the awards on January 18th.

There is still local involvement in provincial and national competitions as Hamilton High School Bandon compete in the knockout stage of Munster senior cup in rugby as well as the Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter finals.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

