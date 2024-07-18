All-Ireland hurling final preview with former Cork boss John Meyler

ALL roads lead to Croke Park on this week's Star Sport Podcast, as former Cork senior hurling manager John Meyler joins us to preview Sunday's All-Ireland hurling final between Cork and Clare.

Cork are hoping to get their hands on the Liam McCarthy Cup for the first time in 19 years, but have a formidable Clare side in their way, who are themselves looking to win for the first time since the epic 2013 final where they beat...Cork.

Meyler is feeling positive about the Rebels' chances this weekend, in what he thinks will be an extremely close and high-scoring game.

We have plenty of build-up to the big game on Sunday in this week's Southern Star, which is in shops and online via our ePaper now.

Cork's ladies footballers are also in action this weekend in their All-Ireland semi-final against Galway at 5pm on Saturday – a win would put Shane Ronayne's side into the final for the first time since 2020, with the teams left in this year's competition relishing Dublin's absence at this stage.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

