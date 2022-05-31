Young Rebels to play Kerry in Munster minor final

The Cork minor footballers will get their chance at revenge over Kerry after booking their place in the Munster final following an impressive win over Tipperary at Semple Stadium last Thursday week.

Michael O’Brien’s side went into their semi-final meeting off the back of a dismal display against Kerry a fortnight ago and there were doubts about whether the young Rebels would have the measure of their Premier rivals.

Those doubts were well and truly dispelled following their 3-20 to 1-13 win against Tipp and they’ll now meet the Kingdom in the provincial decider in Cork on June 1st.

Cork were out of the blocks quickly and scored seven unanswered points within the first 15 minutes, essentially winning the game in the first quarter.

Tipp never really responded and the Rebels found themselves 2-09 to 0-1 after just 20 minutes, the goals coming from Brian Hayes and Alan O’Connell. Olan O’Donovan was extremely classy throughout and Tipperary never managed to get to grips with him.

The Ibane Gaels’ forward looked to really be enjoying himself on the big stage and he finished the night with six points, including two frees.

Tipp’s biggest chance at getting a foothold in the game came on 22 minutes when the referee awarded a penalty but Fionn Fitzgerald’s spot-kick was well-saved by Josh Woods of Valley Rovers.

Another who impressed on the night for Cork was Ed Myers from Ballyvourney.

The centre forward kicked five points from play before putting paid to any hopes of a Tipp revival when slotting Cork’s third goal of the evening midway through the second half.

Michael O’Brien and his backroom team will have been pleased with how his young charges responded to their 1-16 to 0-5 loss to Kerry in their previous outing but they’ll also know there’s plenty of work to do if they're going to beat their near neighbours at Páirc Uí Rinn on Wednesday evening.

Scorers for Cork: B Hayes 1-5, 3f, 1’45, E Myers 1-5, O O’Donovan 0-6, 2f, C Gillespie, B O’Sullivan, G Kearney, S Coakley 0-1 each.

Cork: J Woods (Valley Rovers); M O’Sullivan (Bantry Blues), C Molloy (Nemo Rangers), T O’Brien (do); D O’Donovan (Bishopstown), G Daly (Mallow), A Cullinane (Clonakilty); C Geary (Kilshannig), C Gillespie (Aghabullogue), captain; M Kelleher (Mallow), E Myers (Naomh Aban), A O’Connell (Kilshannig); B Hayes (Nemo Rangers), G Kearney (Kinsale), O O’Donovan (Ibane Gaels).

Subs: N O’Leary (Douglas) for Geary 38, K McCarthy (Carrigaline) for Cullinane and S Coakley (Douglas) for Kelleher 44, B O’Sullivan (Adrigole) for Gillespie 51, S O’Connell (Castlehaven) for O’Donovan 59.