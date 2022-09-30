Sport

Wycherley signs two-year contract extension with Munster

September 30th, 2022 2:26 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

JOSH Wycherley has signed a two-year contract extension with Munster rugby.

The Kealkill man (23) is one of five players to pen new deals with Munster, as Craig Casey, Mike Haley, Shane Daly and Alex Kendellen also signed new contracts.

West Cork man Wycherley, currently in with the Emerging Ireland team, enjoyed a standout season last year, making 19 appearances. Overall the talented prop, who started his rugby journey with Bantry Bay RFC, has made 29 appearances for Munster since he made his debut against Cardiff Blues in Thomond Park in October 2020.

