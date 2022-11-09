Wycherley, Hodnett and Coombes to start for Munster against South Africa at sold-out Páirc Uí Chaoimh

THREE West Cork men have been named in the Munster team that takes on a South Africa Select XV in a sold-out Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday night.

This will be an occasion to savour – the largest-ever attendance at a rugby game in the province – and given West Cork’s growing influence with Munster rugby in recent years, it’s fitting there is a strong West Cork involvement against the Springboks.

Josh Wycherley, John Hodnett and Gavin Coombes, the latter just back with Munster having played with Ireland A against New Zealand last weekend, are all named in the starting team. Clonakilty man Cian Hurley is named in the replacements.

The game, which kicks off at 7.30pm, is live on Virgin Media 2.

Munster: Mike Haley; Shane Daly, Antoine Frisch, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo; Ben Healy, Paddy Patterson; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Roman Salanoa; Edwin Edogbo, Kiran McDonald; Jack O’Donoghue (C), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Liam O’Connor, Keynan Knox, Cian Hurley, Alex Kendellen, Neil Cronin, Patrick Campbell, Malakai Fekitoa.