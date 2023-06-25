Winning county titles a habit for Beara school

A GOOD start was half the battle as Scoil Phobail Bhéara took victory in the Cork PPS senior C football final against Buttevant’s Coláiste Mhuire.

In Ballingeary on May 22nd, the Beara school triumphed by 3-7 to 1-11. Having established an eight-point half-time advantage, that lead was vital as they faced a fightback from their opponents in the second half.

Coach Tim Carroll was delighted with the determination shown by his team to take the honours.

‘We were 2-2 to no-score up at half time but we knew there'd be a reaction from Buttevant and there was,’ he said.

‘They got four points straight after half time. We looked in a small bit of trouble but Tommy O’Sullivan got a goal and that cancelled out what Buttevant had in the second half so it was really important.

‘They had plenty of the ball in our 45 but the defending was very good. Fellas were getting in blocks and it was a real team effort. To kick on was fantastic, really.’

The win capped what has been a successful two years for the school and the wider Beara division.

‘Last year’s senior team won the All-Ireland as well,’ Carroll said, ‘and the U16½ team won Munster this year. To finish off the year with a county win is great.

‘The team is made up of lads from all different clubs. You can see them progressing. Adrigole are going very well underage, Urhan got a county junior semi-final last year. ‘There’s a good group of lads coming through. For the division and individual clubs, it does hold out for the future definitely.’

There were some impressive showings too and players to keep an eye out for the future.

‘Our captain, Ger O’Shea got 1-3. Tommy O’Sullivan had a fierce game,’ Carroll said.

‘Tom O’Connor got an important score for us in the second half, kind of relieved the pressure and Seán O’Sullivan was very good in midfield for us as well.’

What made the win all the more impressive was the fact that five starters on the Scoil Phobail Bhéara team – sponsored by Ciarán O’Sullivan and Beara Oil – began their Leaving Certificate this week but there was no drop in commitment from them.

‘We were almost planning to play without them but they made the commitment and stuck with it,’ Carroll admitted.

‘I think most of the Buttevant team is made up of Leaving Cert players. They were a little older and stronger so we had to have them and it made a difference.

‘The school has been successful in basketball this year, girls’ rugby started this year, there was hurling this year. It’s a real commitment from the students and the school itself and trying to find the time to do it.

‘Even to play two weeks before the end of school, it’s a challenge. To be fair, the lads are great and the school is great as well. You can see the value of sport in school.’

Even without the five sixth years for next year, the future for Scoil Phobail Bhéara footballers is still bright.

‘The make-up of our team was fifth years and a few TYs [transition-year student] and third years playing,’ Carroll said. ‘We’re looking forward to next year again, looking to capitalise on this.’