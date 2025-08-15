Naomh Abán overcome Macroom to reach Tom Creedon Cup final

NAOMH ABÁN 0-15

MACROOM 0-9

BRENDAN KENNEALLY REPORTS

Naomh Abán had a relatively comfortable win over holders Macroom in the Tom Creedon Cup semi-finals at Macroom last Sunday morning.

The winners will now meet Knocknagree in this year’s Tom Creedon Cup decider.

It was a disappointing encounter, particularly for the home supporters. The Gaeltacht men controlled the second half and never looked in danger of being reined in as the Macroom forwards were ineffective against a strong defence.

The opening half was played at a leisurely pace. Pa Lucey kicked the opening point after three minutes. Seán Ó Riordáin equalised for Naomh Abán and then, after a scoreless period, Ed Ó Mír put Naomh Abán in front in the 14th minute. They would hold that advantage to the finish.

Points from Dara Ó Laoire and Ó Mír increased the winner’s lead as Macroom found scoring difficult. A point from Pa Lucey (free) on 23 minutes was a meagre reward for the amount of possession they enjoyed. A subsequent Eolan O’Leary score cut the deficit to the minimum in the 27th minute.

Naomh Abán inflicted severe damage to Macroom hopes in the two minutes before half time. Maidhchí Ó Duinnín kicked a two-pointer from play and another from a free to leave his side 0-8 to 0-3 in front and looking comfortable.

***

Macroom enjoyed a brief recovery period on the resumption and Pa Lucey had a two-pointer from play and then pointed a free. Mike Ó Liatháin replied to leave the visitors three points clear.

Macroom were presented with a glorious opportunity of getting back into contention when awarded an undisputed penalty in the 42nd minute. Goalkeeper Éoin Ó Luasa got a leg to Seán Kiely’s effort however, and Macroom had to be content with Pa Lucey’s point from the 45’ that followed.

Naomh Abán took over following that penalty miss and put the scores on the board to make the outcome certain. Macroom were unable to prise open the Naomh Abán defence in which Chris Ó Deasúna and Ciarán Ó Luasa were in commanding form.

Two points from Danny Ó Ceallaigh, a third two-pointer from Maidhchí Ó Duinnín, and a punched effort from Ed Ó Mir stretched the gap to seven, 0-14 to 0-7 by the 21st minute.

As a contest, the game was over, despite a two-pointer from Macroom’s Pa Lucey. A converted Maidhchí Ó Duinnín free and a super save by Macroom goalkeeper Declan Kiely from a Seamus Hendy close-range shot were the only notable features before the final whistle sounded.

Scorers:

Naomh Abán: M Ó Duinnín 0-7 (1 2pt, 2 2ptf); E Ó Mír 0-3; D Ó Ceallaigh 0-2; S Ó Riordáin, D Ó Laoire, M Ó Liatháin 0-1 each.

Macroom: P Lucey 0-8 (2 2pt, 0-1f, 0-1 45’), E O’Leary 0-1.

Naomh Abán: Eoin Ó Luasa; Seamus Hendy, Criostóir Ó Deasúnaigh, Colm de Róiste; Jack Ó Donnchú, Ciarán Ó Luasa, Éanna Ó Críodáin; Seán Ó Riordáin, Caoimhín Ó Donnchú; Wayne MacCarthaigh, Maidhchí Ó Duinnín, Marc Ó Críod; Ed Ó Mír, Dara Ó Laoire, Danny Ó Ceallaigh.

Subs: Maidhchí Ó Liatháin (ht), Donncadh Ó Ceocháin and Finlay Walker (both 43), Niall Ó Ceallaigh and Seamus Ó Mathúna (both 54), Fionn Ó Loingsigh (58), Colm de hÍde (59).

Macroom: Declan Kiely; Paul O’Farrell, Rory Buckley, Cormac Burke; Tony Dineen, Mark Corrigan, Shane Meaney; Cillian Donovan, Caleb Dineen; Michael Cronin, Eolan O’Leary, Cormac Buckley; Seán Kiely, Patrick Lucey, Dylan Twomey.

Subs: Johnny Murphy (6), Mark Hunt and Don Creedon(both ht), Mark Condon (40), Jack O’Riordan (55).

Referee: Conor McCarthy (Carbery Rangers).