WHY THE REBELS WON

SHOOTING: It was a problem at the start of the year but Cork have improved their conversion rate at the right time. 78 percent against Galway in the semi-final. 75 percent in the final against Waterford. That’s an average of 76.5 percent across the two biggest games of the year. Amy O’Connor’s accuracy was at 80 percent in the last three games. These sorts of numbers don't happen by accident. The five goals were clinical, too. Take Sorcha McCartan’s goal for instance. Katrina Mackey could have tapped it over by instead, went for the kill and passed it inside.

MOTIVATION: No matter how hard Waterford tried, Cork wouldn’t budge. They won 59 percent of the turnovers compared to Waterford’s 41 percent. Laura Treacy was superb at centre back and didn’t allow Waterford to impose their style. Saoirse McCarthy and Aoife Healy cleaned up around the middle and Hannah Looney was like a duracell bunny going up and down the pitch with intent. Cork weren’t going to lose a third final in a row and finished off the underdogs early on.

EXPERIENCE: Much was discussed about the Cork bench and what impact they’d have on proceedings. In truth, the Rebels didn’t need the likes of Ashling Thompson or Orla Cronin on Sunday. Instead, the experienced players who started all year stepped up. Amy O’Connor. Katrina Mackey. Pamela Mackey. Laura Tracey. Meabh Cahalane. Libby Coppinger. All those players and more announced themselves as colossal figures on the Cork team when Thompson and Cronin were absent. That’s why they won. Once Twomey has a full deck to pick from in 2024, the Rebels will take some stopping.