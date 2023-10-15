White: Clon need same level to beat Sants in final

BY JOHN MURPHY

A BREATHLESS Seán Byerley, the Clonakilty manager, was savouring their great win against Bal, but anxious to point out it will all be on the line against great rivals St James in another local derby at Newcestown in the final on Sunday.

‘Look, we dug deep to eke this one out against a fine Ballinascarthy side. They were going for three-in-a-row, a class side and we knew it would be a massive challenge. That is what you want, to be tested by the best and while we got through narrowly, St James have been around a while and will really put it up to us,’ Byerley said.

‘We were concentrating on defeating Bal, they were exceptional champions. However, I have no doubt that Sunday’s game will be as tough if we are to claim the Flyer Nyhan Cup.’

Former Cork football star and classy full forward Mark White was playing down the importance of the role he played operating on the ‘mark’ but thrilled with the outcome.

‘Ballinascarthy were the team to beat the last couple of years. We knew that if we played well today, we could win. It worked out for us,’ White said.

‘The quality of hurling out there today was top notch. Every time we scored, they came back and did the same, all out for 80 minutes. No doubt St James will be equally tough to beat, we need the same level, momentum and commitment that was there today to win the final. Finals are never easily won, no matter what the opposition.’

David Lowney, one of the most experienced members of the winning team, had turned into another star performance at centre-back, but was quick to stress Clon had won nothing yet. They had overcome a major obstacle, but were sure to be put to the test against the high-flying side from the Mountain, who had put a fancied Kilbree side to the sword.

‘We are delighted to get over the line. Our panel is our strength, we knew that coming into the game. They all chipped in when introduced and were instrumental in taking us over the line, especially in extra-time. It is crucial, the first time in a while we were able to pick from a full squad,’ Lowney said.