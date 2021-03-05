White and Harte embark on 4x4x8 endurance challenge in aid of Youth Suicide Prevention

TWO friends, Brian White and Dean Harte, are embarking on an arduous 4x4x8 endurance challenge in aid of Youth Suicide Prevention.

A UCC Economics student currently studying from home, Clonakilty GAA Club’s Brian White is a younger brother of Cork senior duo Mark and Sean. Ballinascarthy GAA Club’s Dean Harte is currently in the University of Limerick (twice a week) studying Exercise and Health Fitness and Living. The two 19-year-old friends have decided to put themselves through the ultimate endurance test in an effort to raise funds for Youth Suicide Prevention.

‘Sadly, suicide is always in the news and people are struggling even more right now by being unable to go out and meet their friends,’ White explains.

‘Luckily enough I have people at home to help me out if I ever need it. There are others with no-one to turn to and they are finding lockdown too much to deal with right now. No-one should ever feel like they have to take their own life and that’s why Youth Suicide Prevention are so important and do such great work. Dean and I felt it was a cause worth helping.’

‘In terms of close family, sadly, I’ve lost two people to suicide over the years,’ Dean Harte says.

‘So I told Brian if we were going to do something in aid of Youth Suicide Prevention, then it should mean something. We needed to do what we could to prevent people, especially young people, from suffering through any more tragedies.’

Harte and White’s decision to raise funds for such a worthy is cause is laudable. Even more so when you consider the task the two friends have chosen.

David Goggins is an American ultramarathon runner, ultra-distance cyclist, triathlete, motivational speaker, and author. Goggins is also a retired United States Navy SEAL and who served in the Iraq war. Yet, Goggins is probably best known for coming up with his 4x4x8 challenge. Put simply, the challenge consists of running four miles every four hours for 48 hours.

Beginning this Saturday, March 6th, at 8am, Harte and White will embark on a 4x4x8 challenge and continue until their final run next Monday morning, March 8th, at 8am.

Whatever about the physical demands this unique fundraiser will place on the two 19-year-olds, it is their mental toughness that will be tested to the absolute limit.

‘It is quite ironic because I absolutely hate running,’ White says. ‘We have been in contact with a number of nutritionists including Daniel Davey, the Dublin senior footballers’ nutritionist, and Johnny Holland who is involved with the Cork senior footballers.

They have been incredibly supportive and advised us on what to eat and when before and during the runs. It will be all about staying hydrated as we will be sleep deprived for a lot of it.’

White and Harte will be tested physically and mentally but have already made a positive impact by raising over €3,000 via their GoFundMe page which can be accessed here.