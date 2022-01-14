West Cork’s finest will battle Kerry schools in Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-finals

THREE West Cork schools go in search of Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-final spots this Saturday, January 15th.

Clonakilty Community College, Skibbereen Community School and Hamilton High School Bandon are all in quarter-final action against Kerry schools, with places in the last four up for grabs.

Clonakilty travel to the Dr Crokes pitch in Killarney to take on 2020 winners and current holders Tralee CBS in their quarter-final (1pm throw-in). The Clon side heads into this tie high in confidence after wins against Coláiste Chríost Rí (won on penalties after 0-11 to 1-8 draw) and Pobalscoil Chorcha Dhuibhne (1-12 to 1-6) earlier in the competition.

‘The target is to get to the semi-final,’ Clon CC coach Diarmuid O’Donovan said.

‘We will be underdogs again. Tralee have won this competition recently and they have a strong team with a lot of ex-Kerry minors and current Kerry U20s, but we are here on merit and it’s a game we want to win. We believe in ourselves and that we can cause an upset.’

O’Donovan has been buoyed by the huge buy-in he has received from Clon’s players.

‘The group we have is a very genuine, honest, hard-working group. I have never worked with a team that is as keen for training and games. They are really enthusiastic and there’s a great buzz. There aren't many school teams that would ask to go training on a Friday evening or a Saturday morning, but they do,’ O’Donovan added.

On the same side of the draw Skibbereen Community School takes on Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra from Rathmore this Saturday on the Páirc Uí Chaoimh 4G pitch (4.45pm). The Skibbereen school, coached by Castlehaven footballer David Whelton, have beaten both Coláiste na Sceilge (1-19 to 1-7) and Coláiste Choilm Ballincolling (2-10 to 0-12) to book their place in the last eight.

On the other side of the draw, Hamilton High School play Mercy Mounthawk from Tralee on the Bishopstown GAA 4G pitch this Saturday (1pm) as they battle for a spot in the semi-finals. The Hammies have already beaten St Flannan’s of Ennis (1-12 to 0-5) and Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig (0-9 to 0-2). The winner here plays whoever emerges from the all-Kerry clash of St Brendan’s College, Killarney and Coláiste na Sceilge.

The Corn Uí Mhuirí (U19A football) quarter-finals this Saturday are as follows: 1pm, Clonakilty CS v Tralee CBS in Dr Crokes GAA; 1pm, Hamilton High School Bandon v Mercy Mounthawk in Bishopstown GAA 4G; 1pm, St Brendan’s College, Killarney v Coláiste na Sceilge in Cromane; 4.45pm, Skibbereen CS v SP Sliabh Luachra in Páirc Uí Chaoimh 4G.