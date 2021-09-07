West Cork will not defend their Cork senior ladies' football title

THERE will be new senior champions in Cork ladies’ football this season as 2020 winners West Cork will not take part in the upcoming championship.

A motion to amend the rule regarding the make-up of divisional teams competing in county championships has not yet been discussed at national level, meaning that West Cork cannot enter this season’s senior competition.

The issue with West Cork surrounds the number of clubs involved in the divisional team. Last season, 11 clubs made up West Cork whereas the current rule says that, at senior level, amalgamated teams cannot have players from more than three junior clubs or one intermediate and one junior club. It’s important to note here that West Cork didn’t break any rules as they were allowed compete in the county championship by the powers-that-be in Cork.

In West Cork’s absence, new champions will be crowned, with Mourneabbey the likeliest candidate to win back the title. They have been drawn in Group 1 alongside Aghada, Bride Rovers, Fermoy and Inch Rovers, while Group 2 consists of Éire Óg, St Vals, Kinsale and newly-promoted Clonakilty who won the 2020 intermediate county title. Clon’s first game is a derby against Kinsale on September 26th. The top two teams in both groups will progress to the Senior A semi-finals, while there will also be a Senior B championship.

There is local interest, too, in the 2021 intermediate county championship, though it emerged on Tuesday that Beara have pulled out of the competition.

The team has struggled for numbers this year and it’s believed Beara will look to be re-graded for next season. Beara had been drawn in Group 2 of this year’s intermediate championship along with Bantry Blues and Araglen Desmonds Buí so there could yet be a change to the groupings, as Group 1 contains four teams – Donoughmore, Glanmire, Valley Rovers and Rosscarbery.

The Junior A county championship sees six teams take part in a round-robin series with the top four progressing to the semi-finals (first v fourth, second v third). Castlehaven, Dohenys, Douglas, Naomh Abán, Dromtarriffe and Abhainn Dalla are all in action here. In the Junior A championship O’Donovan Rossa are in Group 1 with Midleton, Bishopstown and Rockbán, while Group 2 includes Funcheon Gaels, Courcey Rovers, Nemo Rangers and Watergrasshill.