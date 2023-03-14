West Cork U13s defeat Clare A in Munster Inter-League decider

FIONN Coppinger’s header earned the West Cork Academy SFAI Munster Inter-League U13 Schoolboys Trophy glory.

Cahir was the venue for last weekend’s double-header of 2023 SFAI provincial finals.

A 2-1 quarter-final victory over North Tipperary and subsequent 3-0 defeat of Clare B in the last four of the knockout competition saw the West Cork Academy U13 Schoolboys travel to Cahir in a confident mood as they took on Clare A in the final.

Conor Hourihane provided a crucial moment inside the opening ten minutes of a cracking decider. The West Cork goalkeeper produced a penalty save to ensure the sides changed ends tied 0-0.

One goal would eventually decide a closely-fought Shield final and it was West Cork who grabbed it late in the second half.

Luke O’Neill’s centre was headed into the Clare net by Clonakilty AFC’s Fionn Coppinger. West Cork controlled the remainder of the Shield final before ecstatic celebrations at the final whistle.

‘This Munster Shield final proved to be a competitive game,’ West Cork Academy coach Eammon Bradfield told The Southern Star.

‘The same Clare team beat us this time last year in the (U12) Munster final in Carrigaline so it was nice to overcome them this time around.

‘Conor Hourihane’s penalty save after six minutes kept the score at 0-0 and was a crucial moment.

‘We took our goal very well. Luke O’Neill’s run and cross to the back post was met by a powerful Fionn Coppinger who sent it over the Clare goalkeeper.

‘I was pleased with the way we managed the rest of the game from there. Now it is on to the SFAI U13 Schoolboys National quarter-finals. We will face Sligo/Leitrim on April 1st in Drinagh and everyone is looking forward to that.’

West Cork Academy U13 Schoolboys: Charlie Curtin, Paddy O’Brien, Conall Whooley, Donal McSweeney, Conor Murphy, Gearoid O’Keefe, Darragh Bradfield, Eoin Murphy, Ethan O’Donovan, Charlie Moore, Luke O’Neill, Max Leahy, Fionn Coppinger, Sam Kingston, Luke O’Regan, Harry Chambers, Noah Franklin, Conor Hourihane.