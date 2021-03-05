West Cork trio named on LGFA 2020 Senior Team of the Championship

THREE West Cork footballers were named on the LGFA 2020 Senior Team of the Championship.

Ballinascarthy’s Martina O’Brien, Melissa Duggan from Dunmanway and Allihies’ Áine Terry O’Sullivan were all selected on the team that was unveiled on a TV special last Saturday night.

In total, four Cork players were picked on the senior team of last year’s championship as Mourneabbey’s Eimear Meaney also earned her place on the selection.

In December 2020 the Rebels lost the All-Ireland senior football final to Dublin so it’s no surprise to see the Dubs claim six places on the team while Armagh (3), Galway (1) and Tipperary (1) are all represented too.

Three teams of the various championships – senior, intermediate and junior – were all selected, and these replace the traditional All-Star awards off the back of a 2020 season like no other, given the condensed All-Ireland championships, no provincial series or third-level activity and the cancelled national leagues.

For Cork goalkeeper Martina O’Brien, this is deserved recognition of the service she has given the Rebels since she became the undisputed number one in 2014. Year after year she has proved herself to be one of the best in the business and O’Brien, who plays her club football with Clonakilty, will captain the Cork senior team this year. Dohenys’ star Melissa Duggan won an All-Star in 2019 and can now add this latest accolade to her growing collection as her reputation as one of the finest defenders in the country grows. She was picked at wing back on the 2020 Senior Team of the Championship after impressing yet again.

A superb 2020 for Allihies’ ace Áine Terry O’Sullivan got even better when the dangerous attacker was picked at corner forward. O’Sullivan, who scored 1-1 in the All-Ireland final loss to Dublin, captained West Cork to an historic county senior football championship success last season. She also finished in third place in the AIG Cúl na Bliana award, thanks to her brilliant early strike in the All-Ireland final against the Dubs.

Also, Armagh forward Aimee Mackin was crowned TG4 Senior Players’ Player of the Year for 2020. The 2020 Senior Team of the Championship is as follows: Martina O’Brien (Cork); Martha Byrne (Dublin), Clodagh McCambridge (Armagh), Eimear Meaney (Cork); Melissa Duggan (Cork), Blaithin Mackin (Armagh), Sinead Goldrick (Dublin); Jennifer Dunne (Dublin), Louise Ward (Galway); Carla Rowe (Dublin), Lyndsey Davey (Dublin), Aimee Mackin (Armagh); Áine O’Sullivan (Cork), Aishling Moloney (Tipperary), Noelle Healy (Dublin).