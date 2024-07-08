West Cork Motorsport bids farewell to two popular competitors

MOTORSPORT is mourning the loss of two popular West Cork competitors Con (Neil) McCarthy and Seán O’Neill, both of whom were laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Clonakilty last week. Both were involved in the motor trade. Born in Clonakilty, Con McCarthy always had a keen interest in motors and machinery. He began his working life with the C&M Garage in Clonakilty before he moved to Cork in the mid-1960s to Semac Farm Machinery (Carrigrohane Road) before eventually joining (as foreman) Deasy and Talbot on the Douglas Road.

However, the majority of his career was spent in the family business – 33 years on the Lough Road (McCarthy’s Garage), where he was assisted by his son Darren.

Despite a busy family life, he also found time for motorsport and joined the then Munster Motor Cycle and Car Club in 1962 where he formed some great friendships within Vernon Mount, known affectionately as ‘The Hill’.

Never one to settle for one particular make or type of rally car, Con tried various cars - Mini Coopers S, Renault Gordini, Mk1 and Mk. 2 Ford Escorts, even an ex-works Talbot Samba and a four-wheel drive Mazda and an Opel Corsa.

Of his many outings, he participated in a navigation rally organised by the Munster Motor Cycle and Car Club and finished ahead of a young Billy Coleman. A clubman competitor during the 1980s and 90s, one of the highlights included a class win within the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship in 1991 alongside his great friend, the late Tom O’Regan.

He also gave many navigators (co-drivers) their first opportunity - apart from his own son Greg, earlier first-time navigators included John Caplice, Gary Nolan and Mark Bowens.

He also had a keen interest in vintage cars and was a member of the Tipperary Light Car and Motorcycle Club. He became a member of the Cork Motor Club when his sons Darren and Greg became involved and still remain a key part in the rise to prominence of the West Cork Rally that was first run in Clonakilty in 1977. In later years he was also involved with the Cobh Classic Car Club with his good friend John Dennis. His love of Clonakilty never waned - especially for the Clonakilty Senior Football team.

Despite his failing health over the last seven years he still took a great interest in the West Cork Rally that earlier this year was run as a three-day event. It was fitting that representatives of the Clonakilty West Cork Rally Committee formed a guard of honour as his funeral cortege passed through Pearse Street on Friday last.

Con, who died on June 26th is survived by his wife Madge, their children Darren, Chris, Nuala, Greg, Paula and Bryan, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brother Kevin, sister Annette, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Seán O’Neill, who lived in Bohonagh near Rosscarbery and also had his own auto engineering business (West End Garage, Ballineen) passed away peacefully at his home on June 22nd. At a young age, Seán, who was originally from Knocks, Ballineen, began his career in Shorten's Garage in Enniskeane as he honed his automotive skills and subsequently moved to P.J O'Hea’s in Clonakilty. Aside from his undoubted talent, he was an entrepreneur and when his residence in Bohonagh couldn’t sustain his developing business, it led him, along with his friend Fachtna O’Callaghan to open up business in the West End Garage in Ballineen in 1978. Following Fachtna’s retirement in December 1991 Seán took sole ownership of the business where he continued to develop great friendships with his customers that really were an extension of his family.

Not surprisingly, the interest in cars quickly developed from racing hot-rods to the more regulated surrounds of rallying. While he was the driver, he saw it as a team sport involving the navigator or co-driver, the service crew, the picnic crew and family members that climbed fences, hopped over gates to get the best possible view as he went past.

Seán competed in an array of cars including a Datsun 1200, a Hillman Avenger, and a Talbot Sunbeam and nearly always won an award at the various events in counties Cork and Kerry. His navigators were fellow Rosscarbery locals John Nagle and John O’Mahony.

He was competitive and often derived much more in terms of performance often from a very standard car. He had some great battles in Class 9 with the likes of Jerry O’Mahony (Ford Escort) - yet another competitor from the world of auto engineering, who also lived in Bohonagh and Killarney’s Noel O’Sullivan, who campaigned a Datsun at one time. Seán won the Skibbereen and District Car Club Championship in 1985 and 1986.

He is survived by his wife Bríd and children Eibhlís (White), Catriona (Coyne), Sinéad (Dullea) and Mary (Walsh), sons in law, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.

There have been many fitting tributes paid to both Con and Seán since their passing. May they rest in Peace.