WEST CORK MINUTE: Newcestown camogie star Ciara O'Sullivan reveals she has a Black Tip belt in taekwondo!

Ciara O’Sullivan (18), from Newcestown, is one of the most exciting young players in Carbery camogie. A back-to-back All-Ireland minor winner with Cork, she was drafted into the county senior panel for this season and made her debut in the the national league against Waterford earlier in the year. The classy forward was also player of the match in last year’s county intermediate camogie final win after scoring 1-5 to help Newcestown go senior. She will be a key player in their county senior camogie championship opener against Killeagh this Saturday.

*****

Tell us an interesting fact about yourself? I have a Black Tip belt in taekwondo.

What Netflix/TV show are you watching at the moment? The final series of Orange Is the New Black.

Who’s the greatest West Cork sportsperson ever? I would have to say my second cousin Phil Healy – she is a fantastic athlete.

If you could be any superhero, who would it be? The Flash.

Name one friend who’d love to see their name appear in The Southern Star? My grandmother, JuJu O’Sullivan.

Highlight of your sporting career? Winning the 2019 county intermediate camogie final against our neighbours, Enniskeane.

Tell us a funny joke: I once had a teacher with a lazy eye ... she couldn’t control her pupils.

Where’s your favourite place in West Cork? The cliffs in Howe Strand, Kilbrittain.

Tea or coffee? Tea.

How many penguins would it take to kill a shark? Not enough.

Against your will, you have to live in another county besides Cork, where do you go? My mother would never forgive me if I didn’t choose her home county of Waterford!

What sport event would you love to tick off your bucket list? The Rugby World Cup.

You’re in a karaoke bar and have to sing a duet – who do you sing with and what would you sing? It would have to be Adore You with Harry Styles himself.

What question would you liked to have been asked in this interview? When and where did I first play camogie? I think you could guess the generic answer to that.