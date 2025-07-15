Rebels' Fanzone to return for All-Ireland final

THE Rebels’ Fanzone will return this weekend for fans to enjoy the All-Ireland Hurling Championship final.

The family-friendly event will see the clash between Cork and Tipperary shown on big screens, with entertainment before and after the game.

Ticket information

The Rebels’ Fanzone will be fully ticketed, alcohol-free and u16s must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets will be free of charge.

Available at 7.30am on Thursday, July 17, via www.gaacork.ie, www.corkcity.ie, and from https://eventmaster.ie/

Max of 5 tickets per person.

A ticket transfer and cancellation window (including the ability to cancel or transfer some of your tickets) will be open until midnight on Saturday, 19 July.