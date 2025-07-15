Bandon Grammar School captain Mark Whelton making a habit of lifting silverware

MARK Whelton doesn’t remember lifting the Munster Schools Junior Cup after Bandon Grammar School’s historic win in March – it was pure euphoria after their triumph at Virgin Media Park. But in the much calmer surroundings of the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery, Mark won’t forget collecting another trophy: a Paudie Palmer West Cork Sports Star Youth Award.

‘I don’t remember lifting the cup, I was too happy!’ Mark smiled, after picking up an award that honoured his role as captain of a trailblazing Bandon Grammar School team.

The Bandon school’s reputation as a nursery for rugby talent is well known. Recent graduates include current Ireland internationals Jack Crowley and Gavin Coombes. The school’s junior team of 2024/25 will now be etched in the annals of Bandon Grammar folklore – they were the first team from the school to win a Munster schools’ rugby cup.

Bandon Grammar shocked 19-time winners Christian Brothers College, winning 20-12 in the final. Shane Murphy and Alex Coleman scored tries, while Jamie Hicks kicked two conversions and nailed two penalties, as the Bandon side came from behind in the second half to power to glory.

‘I don’t think any of us realised in the moment what we had won, and even now it’s still surreal,’ said Mark, who is the first Bandon Grammar captain to lift a Munster schools’ cup.

‘Seeing all our fans running onto the pitch at the end to celebrate with us was a really special moment. The whole day felt like a once-in-a-lifetime moment. I knew it would be a hard game because CBC is such a strong school, and I was a bit nervous beforehand, but once we settled we played really well.’

Mark, who also plays GAA with Bandon, only started his rugby journey when he went to Bandon Grammar. Now, as he prepares to head into fifth year when school returns in late August, he has the rugby bug.

‘I really enjoy it a lot now, and it’s been great to see how our win has brought the group closer together,’ he added – and Mark’s point is important. This group will forever be the first team from the school to win a Munster schools’ cup – that special moment will always bind them together. They achieved something remarkable. Now Mark is hoping for more success.

‘We started training with the senior team two weeks after we won, and we’ll be training with them when we go back in August,’ he added, knowing their Munster Schools Junior Cup triumph is just one step on the journey. Onto the next challenge now.