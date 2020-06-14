WEST CORK MINUTE: Irish long jump champion Shane Howard would love to harness the superpowers of The Flash!

Shane Howard (25), from Rathcormac, is one of Bandon AC’s shining stars. He is the current Irish long jump champion. In 2019 he won both the indoor and outdoor national long jump titles. Shane set his long jump personal best of 7.64m one year ago in Tullamore and he is confident that there is a lot more to come in the years ahead.

Tell us an interesting fact about yourself? I’m not built for Irish weather, I’m always cold.

What Netflix/TV show are you watching at the moment? The Last Dance and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Who’s the greatest West Cork sportsperson ever? I’m going for two – Gary and Paul O’Donovan.

If you could be any superhero, who would it be? The Flash – it would help with the sport!

Name one friend who’d love to see their name appear in The Southern Star? Conor Traynor!

Highlight of your sporting career? Representing Ireland at the European Team Championships in Norway last year. (Shane finished ninth in the final of the men’s long jump)

Tell us a funny joke: What do sprinters eat before a race? Nothing, they fast!

Where’s your favourite place in West Cork? Inchydoney Beach.

Tea or coffee? Tea. I don’t drink coffee.

How many penguins would it take to kill a shark? On land, one.

Against your will, you have to live in another county instead of Cork, where do you go? Limerick, it’s not so bad.

What sport event would you love to tick off your bucket list? The Olympic Games.

You’re in a karaoke bar and you have to sing a duet – who do you sing with and what would you sing? Brandon Flowers & Mr Brightside.

What question would you liked to have been asked in this interview? What sports would I love to try? The answer is alpine downhill ski or the skeleton.