WEST CORK MINUTE: Courcey Rovers’ Christine O’Neill is looking forward to the next sing-song in Mary O’Donovan’s Bar

Christine O’Neill (30) from Ballinadee is a stalwart of Courcey Rovers, who has enjoyed the good days in recent seasons. She hopes Courceys will figure in the business end of this year’s county senior camogie championship as they look to get back to the county final, having reached it in 2018.

**********

Tell us an interesting fact about yourself? I was bald until I was nearly three.

What Netflix/TV show are you watching at the moment? Queen of the South, Selling the Sunset and The Sinner.

Who’s the greatest West Cork sportsperson ever? The O’Donovan brothers or Jennifer O’Leary.

If you could be any superhero, who would it be? St Anthony – he’s not a superhero but he’s a mighty man for finding things.

Name one friend who’d love to see their name appear in The Southern Star? My uncle Jimm McCarthy in the Blue Horizon. A great character, loves hurling, a fine singer and a man with true Courcey spirit.

Highlight of your sporting career? Winning the senior league with Courceys in 2017 – the craic after winning nothing for 17 years was unbelievable.

Tell us a funny joke: How does Batman’s mother call him for dinner? Dinner dinner dinner dinner dinner dinner dinner BATMAN!!!!

Where’s your favourite place in West Cork? Is it biased to say Garrestown? Glandore on a sunny day is a close second.

Tea or coffee? Coffee all day long.

How many penguins would it take to kill a shark? Depends on the size of the penguins.

Against your will, you have to live in another county besides Cork, where do you go? Kerry – it’s the only place we were ever taken to on our holidays as children. Great memories of playing games of My House Your House, I Spy and Corners on the way down in the car.

What sport event would you love to tick off your bucket list? A Six Nations rugby game between Ireland and England in the Aviva.

You’re in a karaoke bar and have to sing a duet – who do you sing with and what would you sing? The Ferryman with my sister Caroline or Uncle Cracker’s Follow Me with the Courcey girls. Both renditions can be heard live in Mary O’Donovan’s Bar in Ballinadee when the good times roll again.

What question would you liked to have been asked in this interview? Would you rather have fingers for toes or toes for fingers?