WEST CORK MINUTE: Cork City FC's Ronan Hurley has claimed that he has never lost a game of FIFA!

Schull’s Ronan Hurley (20) is a former Bunratty United player who learned his trade in the West Cork Schoolboys League and is now left back for Cork City FC in the League of Ireland. Multi-talented Ronan also played football with Gabriel Rangers and was involved with Cork underage football squads.

*******

Tell us an interesting fact about yourself? I’ve never lost a game of FIFA in my life!

What Netflix/TV show are you watching at the moment? Just finished The Last Dance and have moved on to Breaking Bad.

Who’s the greatest West Cork sportsperson ever? Steve Redmond – he was the first person to complete the Oceans Seven Challenge. He’s a crazy person which anyone who knows what he’s done would believe. To swim for over 20 minutes straight is hard to believe, never mind 20 hours!

If you could be any superhero, who would it be? The Hulk, so I would never have to go to the gym again in my life.

Name one friend who’d love to see their name appear in The Southern Star? My granny Breda Russell from Carrigaline. She cooked me food all last summer when I was staying in Cork for training so she deserves a mention!

Highlight of your sporting career? Scoring my first professional goal and it was also a last-minute equaliser, that’s not a feeling I’ll get very often. It was for Cork City against Cabinteely in the FAI Cup last season.

Tell us a funny joke: The year 2020 so far…

Where’s your favourite place in West Cork? Barleycove in the summer.

Tea or coffee? Tea. I’m not a big coffee fan.

How many penguins would it take to kill a shark? If it was Penguin from the Batman movies, I’d say one.

Against your will, you have to live in another county instead of Cork, where do you go? Dublin. I’d have less travelling up and down the country for away games.

What sport event would you love to tick off your bucket list? El Clasico or The Old Firm derby – the atmospheres at those derbies would be unreal.

You’re in a karaoke bar and you have to sing a duet – who do you sing with and what would you sing? James O’Reilly and Mr Brightside.

What question would you liked to have been asked in this interview? Messi or Ronaldo? I’m a big Ronaldo fan but Messi has to be the most technically gifted footballer ever.