West Cork minor titles for Castlehaven, Kinsale and Beara

CASTLEHAVEN, Kinsale and Beara claimed 2023 Drinagh Co-op West Cork LGFA minor titles in exciting fashion.

The Haven and Ilen Rovers served up a memorable minor A decider that produced a total of 66 points in Skibbereen. A cracking advert for ladies football delivered from first minute to last with 13 goals and no shortage of talking points.

It was nip-and-tuck throughout the opening half until Castlehaven took advantage of an Ilen black card to edge 5-2 to 2-7 ahead at the interval. Kate Carey drew Rovers level via her side’s third goal before their opponents responded with two quick-fire green flags. A breathless encounter was level once again at the three-quarter mark, 8-3 to 4-15.

Ilen’s second black card didn’t deter either side from producing a rip-roaring finale in which Castlehaven proved more economical in front of goal. The Castletownshend-Union Hall club moved a point ahead with ten minutes remaining and, despite being pushed to the limit, won a nail-biter by three, 9-6 to 4-18.

Niamh O’Sullivan contributed a hat-trick with Ellie McCarthy (2-3), Becca Sheehy (2-0), Hannah Sheehy, Ellen Connolly (1-0 each) and Jacinta Connolly (0-3) providing the Haven’s other scores. Castlehaven’s Ellen Connolly was presented with the final’s Player of the Match award. Kate Carey (3-1), Maebh Collins (1-6), Leah Carey (0-5), Carla O’Regan (0-3), Keelin Murphy (0-2) and Saorla Carey (0-1) were on target for Ilen Rovers.

Both clubs will represent the West Cork region in the upcoming Cork LGFA Minor A county championships.

***

Kinsale and Bandon met in the minor B final in Bandon. A tight opening half saw Kinsale change ends 0-4 to 0-2 in front. The second period proved a more open affair but, crucially, Kinsale converted three goal chances through Amy Buckley, Mary Claire Murphy and Caoimhe Horgan to run out 3-8 to 0-5 winners.

Lily Collins and Catherine Murphy were also amongst Kinsale’s scorers on an evening Caoimhe O’Donnell was awarded the Player of the Match trophy. Sarah Burrows, Clodagh Barry (0-2 each) and Jessica Bolster got on the scoresheet for a Bandon side that will join Kinsale in the upcoming minor B county championship.

It proved a family affair for the newly crowned West Cork LGFA minor B champions as Kinsale lined out with three sets of sisters in Friday’s final – Nicole and Amy Buckley, Sophie and Lily Collins, plus Mary Clare and Catherine Murphy were part of Kinsale’s title-clinching panel.

***

Beara and Rosscarbery Ladies’ rearranged minor C decider did not disappoint in Ballydehob. The teams produced a cracker in which Beara led 2-7 to 0-5 at the break thanks to Fiona Murphy and Sinead Murphy goals. Beara looked set for victory until two late Rosscarbery green flags drew the sides level close to full time. An injury-time Sinead Murphy free won it for a delighted Beara, 4-9 to 4-8, despite a gallant Rosscarbery effort. Ciara Hourihane (2-1), Kelianne French (1-3), Amy Giles (1-0), Orla Tobin (0-2), Caroline Beamish and Etaoin Hayes (0-1 each) were on target for Ross. Beara’s scores came via Sinead Murphy (1-4), Ruby Downing (1-2), Fiona Murphy, Grace Kingston (1-0 each), player-of-the-match Anna Downing (0-2) and Ciara Murphy (0-1).