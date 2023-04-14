West Cork kickboxing success at Austrian World Cup

FIVE members of West Cork Kickboxing Club, with their coaches Ian Kingston and Tony Stephenson, traveled to Innsbruck, Austria recently to compete in one of Europe's biggest open internationals – the Austrian Classics 2023 WAKO World Cup.

Hannah Green, Deirdre Connolly, Markus Bogdanovs, Greg Sheehan and Dylan Green all represented club and country against the very best in Europe, bringing back one gold (Hannah Green), two silver (Dylan and Hannah Green) and one bronze (Greg Sheehan).

Both Deidre and Markus gained valuable experience and will be very happy with their performance, losing out in close decisions to very experienced competitors.