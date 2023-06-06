West Cork clubs played huge role in Munster’s URC success

WHEN John Hodnett scored the decisive try, four minutes from the end, in Munster’s 19-14 win over the Stormers in the URC final in Cape Town, West Cork’s role in this triumph was there for all to see.

The man of the match was Rosscarbery man John Hodnett who came up through the ranks at Clonakilty RFC. Innishannon native Jack Crowley, of Bandon RFC fame, landed the tricky conversion, and was top class all through. Gavin Coombes, a product of Skibbereen RFC, was a colossus, again. Bantry Bay RFC’s Josh Wycherley – from Coomhola outside Bantry – came on for the last 20 minutes and looked at home on the big stage; his older brother Fineen was also in the traveling Munster squad. There were giant West Cork handprints all over this Munster success, the province’s first major trophy for 12 years.

That West Cork involvement should be celebrated, and Clonakilty Rugby Club – where Hodnett began his development – is rightly proud to see one of their own make a difference on the big stage.