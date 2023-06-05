Hodnett ‘set to be cult hero at Munster for many years’

NOT only did he score the winning try for Munster in the URC final and add the man-of-the-match award to his growing list of accolades, but John Hodnett was also ‘the star of the show’ at the homecoming in Thomond Park on Monday night.

‘The energy, the vibe, everything about this guy is screaming he will be a top player for Munster for many years to come, injury allowing ,’ Tom Savage, of Three Red Kings, tells this week’s Star Sport Podcast.

Rosscarbery native Hodnett scored a late winning try in the 19-14 win against Stormers in the URC final in Cape Town, and it capped off a strong season for the man who came through Clonakilty RFC. His stock is rising.

‘His performance levels the last few weeks have been superb, to the point when RJ Synyman was left on the bench for this game, that meant that John Hodnett would be starting; that shows the level he is at right now. We’re not just talking about a guy who scores a big try, but the overall quality of his game is top class. His defensive output … he won the award for top tackler in the URC this season. He has been so consistently good.

‘Look at the run he has been on, he is a serious player who is playing really, really well. Whatever about Ireland, Keith Earls said it at the homecoming, winning things for Munster is very special. The big role John had in the homecoming, the craic he was having. He is set to be a cult hero at Munster for many years.’