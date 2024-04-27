West Cork clubs hitting form in County Leagues

A POSITIVE weekend for West Cork clubs delivered noteworthy victories in the Cork LGFA county leagues. Castlehaven registered a comprehensive Cork LGFA Division 1 Group 1 win over Araglen Desmonds Buí in Ballydesmond. Hannah Sheehy was in scintillating form for the West cork side, top scoring with 4-2. Amy McCarthy (2-1), Mairead O’Driscoll (0-7), Ellie McCarthy (0-5), Niamh O’Sullivan (1-1), Emma Daly, Alice O’Driscoll, Shelly Daly and Siobhan Courtney (0-1 each) were also on target for the winners. Ellen Maguire, Siobhan Courtney and Mairead O’Driscoll stood out for the Haven who will host Kinsale in their next league fixture.

In Group 2 of the same division, Clonakilty travelled to Ovens and overcame Éire Óg 3-9 to 1-10. Former Cork senior Ashling Hutchings lined out for the West Cork club and netted a goal in her team’s latest victory. Siofra Pattwell added 1-2 on an afternoon Kyia O’Mahony (1-0), Aisling Moloney (0-3), Clodagh McCarthy, Ciara Ryan and Sinead O’Donovan also featured on Clonakilty’s scoreboard. The Ahamilla-based club host St. Val’s this weekend.

In Division 2, O’Donovan Rossa proved too strong for Valley Rovers and recorded a 2-14 to 1-6 win. Fionnuala O’Driscoll (1-4), Aoife O’Driscoll (0-4), Kate O’Donovan (0-3), Emily Byrne (1-0), Ellen Healy, Lisa Harte, and Triona Murphy (0-1) scores maintained Rossa’s positive start to the new campaign. This weekend sees Division 2 fixtures involving West Cork LGFA beginning with Rosscarbery travelling to Abhainn Dalla. O’Donovan Ross have home advantage for the visit of Douglas, Valley Rovers are in Mourneabbey, and Dohenys make the journey to Carrigaline. Tadhg MacCarthaigh completed their third Division 3 league outing of the season away to Watergrasshill last weekend. The Caheragh side edged Watergrasshill by four points, 1-9 to 1-5, to register another impressive win. Katie Kingston’s goal along with five Ellen Hurley points enabled Tadhg MacCarthaigh get over the line. Alaia O’Sullivan (0-3) and Rachel Leonard (0-1) completed the visitors’ total. Next up for Tadhg MacCart- haigh is an intriguing clash with Bantry Blues.

Ilen Rovers’ opening Division 8 clash ended in a convincing 7-12 to 3-5 success thanks to a superb individual Emma Hurley display. The Cork senior totalled 3-4 in a game Alannah Cawley (2- 1), Maebh Collins (1-2), Amy Harte (1-0), Keelin Murphy, Alice Bushe (0-2 each) and Kellie Lynch (0-1) earned Rovers a deserved win. Ilen Rovers are scheduled to host Mitchelstown this coming weekend.