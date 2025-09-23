West Cork boxing clubs pay tribute to Ricky Hatton

THE boxing world is mourning the shock death of multiple world title holder Ricky Hatton, but memories of the people’s champ remain vivid among his loyal fans and supporters in West Cork.

Boxing icon Hatton, aged just 46, won 45 of his 48 professional fights during a career spanning 15 years, retiring in 2012. He held several world titles in the light-welterweight division and one at welterweight.

Conor Gallagher, chairperson of Clonakilty Boxing Club, recalled meeting ‘The Hitman’ on several occasions, including at the funeral of Eamon Magee Jr in 2015.

Conor, originally from Belfast and now living in Clonakilty, said: ‘I remember years ago when Ricky Hatton fought Eamon Magee Sr for the welterweight world title. Thousands of Irish fans made the trip to Manchester for the fight. After the fight, Magee and Hatton became very close friends.

‘Hatton used to visit Belfast a lot and would call into the local boxing clubs. The kids loved seeing a legend walk through the doors.’

Conor added: ‘It’s no secret he had huge trouble with mental health and was open and honest about this. If you ask anyone who knew Ricky, he was a champion who made it to the top of the sport but remained a working-class hero.’

Hatton, whose maternal grandmother was from Dublin, faced some of the biggest names in boxing, including Kostya Tszyu, Floyd Mayweather Jr, and Manny Pacquiao. He developed a loyal fanbase in the UK and internationally, remembered for his kind nature and sharp sense of humour. As a lifelong Manchester City supporter, the club held a moment of appreciation for him during its recent derby against Manchester United.

Terence Gibbs, head coach at Bantry Amateur Boxing Club, said Hatton was the main inspiration behind why he started boxing at the age of 12.

‘He was just a normal guy who stood up to all the bullies. Ricky was a boy from Manchester with a dream, and he went ahead and realised it,’ Terence said.

‘His style of boxing was amazing, especially his punches to the body. There was a reason he was called The Hitman.’

He added that Hatton left a huge legacy, also recently campaigning against bullying.

‘He reached out to a boy who was being bullied at school. There’s a video online where he said, “Don’t listen to the bullies, keep your chin up.”’

Will Rossall, of De Courcey ABC, said his uncle John Bradshaw knew Hatton when he worked as a boxing coach in Manchester.

‘We have a signed photo of him in our club. It deeply saddens us as Ricky has left a big void in our truly amazing sport of boxing,’ Will added.

Hatton’s family said in a statement: ‘He had a heart as big as his smile, and his kindness, humour and loyalty touched everyone who was lucky enough to know him.’

Following news of the boxer’s death at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester, Barry McGuigan hailed Ricky Hatton as a ‘spectacular fighter’ and ‘a wonderful man outside the ring,’ reflecting the deep respect he commanded in Irish boxing.