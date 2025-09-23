Baltimore gastro pub has the recipe for award success

The Algiers gastro pub in Baltimore has been crowned the Cork regional winner of Innovative Pub of the Year in the Irish Pub Awards 2025.

Husband-and-wife team Bill and Ann Hillyard are celebrating five years at the helm of The Algiers this year. In that time, it has become known as one of West Cork’s favourite craft cocktail bars, offering made-to-order seasonal cocktails using fresh ingredients, often foraged locally.

Its globally inspired menu blends Mexican, Californian, and Asian influences using the finest West Cork produce with dishes ranging from harissa mussels to San Diego-style taquitos, all made with ingredients sourced from the land and sea on its doorstep.

Earlier this year, Bill hosted a rare Tequila Masterclass, fresh from an intensive production course in Jalisco, Mexico. Guests were guided through a tasting of elevated, terroir-driven tequilas, including bottles unavailable elsewhere in Ireland, highlighting The Algiers’ commitment to bringing world-class drinks experiences to Baltimore.

The pub has also reimagined the traditional night out with experiences like the Algiers Disco Cruise in partnership with neighbouring business Cape Clear Ferries.

Bill said: ‘Innovation at The Algiers is rooted in creative thinking, a passion for quality, and a bold blending of cultures, ideas, and experiences, all while staying true to our role as a local pub in Baltimore.

‘We’re proud to be recognised for bringing something fresh to the village, while celebrating the community and heritage that make West Cork so special.’

In addition to its food and drink offerings, The Algiers has established itself as a cultural hub in Baltimore, hosting the annual O’Driscoll Clan Gathering, live music sessions, and the world-famous Algiers Disco.

Looking ahead, the pub is continuing to innovate with the restoration of its historic shopfront by local conservationist Ted O’Driscoll, a project blending heritage with sustainability.

The Irish Pub Awards celebrate excellence across the sector, with the Innovative Pub category recognising pubs that have introduced fresh ideas, whether through food and drink, customer experiences, or design, resulting in improved business and customer appeal.

The Algiers will now represent Cork at the national Irish Pub Awards in November.