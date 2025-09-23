Dohenys stand out with new development

DOHENYS GAA has unveiled a fresh new look with the installation of a new modular grandstand at their Dunmanway grounds.

The club purchased two Hi-Volt premium spectator seating units from the Tipperary-based company, each accommodating 63 people, for a total of 126. Measuring 40 feet, the stands are customised with the Dohenys crest and finished in green to match the club colours.

The first stand was installed on August 19th, followed by the second on August 26th – with the process captured in a TikTok video by @hivolt.group. Just three days later, the Carbery U21A football final between Ibane Gaels and Bantry Blues was staged in front of the new facilities.

Durability, comfort and customisation are central to the Hi-Volt design, which also boasts weather-resistant features. For Dohenys, the modular approach provided a fast and practical solution for hosting major fixtures. Local contractors laid the base, with the units then lifted directly into position.

Club PRO Daniel O’Donovan said the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive.

‘We’re very happy with the quality of it. We got a fierce positive reaction. The amount of clubs that are after contacting us about them is phenomenal,’ he said.

‘The members are pleased with the way they turned out and they were good quality. I think it’s a thing that could take off. Obviously, we are very thankful to Cork County Council for assisting us with the funding.’