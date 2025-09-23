Tributes to popular stylist Martha Healy: ‘Forever dancing with stars’

Tributes have been paid to a popular fashion stylist and leading light of the Clonakilty community who died at the age of 68 earlier this month, writes Martin Steinmetz.

Martha Healy, of Dereen, Rossmore, was much-loved and well-known in West Cork and beyond. Martha was diagnosed with cancer at Christmas last year and recently lost her fight with the disease after a spell in hospital.

Her funeral service took place on Thursday, September 4th, at the Church of Immaculate Conception in Clonakilty.

Martha’s husband Jeff (63) said he would remember his partner of 25 years as his love and peace.

Jeff, a well-known guitarist and music producer, said: ‘Martha was very bubbly and a lot of people knew and loved her. She was my love and peace.’

He added: ‘The support from the community has been fantastic. It shows you just how much people loved her. The staff at Marymount hospital and at CUH were amazing. They did their very best and I couldn’t have asked for more.’’

Jeff described his wife as a lover of nature, vintage clothing and music. Her favourite place in Clonakilty was Long Strand, where Martha and Jeff regularly went for walks together.

Jeff has previously performed at Clonakilty International Guitar Festival and will be dedicating some of his upcoming gigs in memory of his late wife.

The pair met in Surrey in the 1980s where Martha worked in fashion for many years, dressing stars, footballers and their partners.

Martha recently worked alongside her daughter Jessica at The Art of Style fashion consultancy, and at Gooseberry boutique in Clonakilty.

Former colleague Sinead Hallahan, proprietor of Gooseberry boutique, on Ashe Street, Clonakilty, said: ‘Martha and I worked together for more than 10 years. She was a very flamboyant and stylish character who loved fashion. She was great at helping people pick an outfit for any occasion. She would make people feel at ease and help them come out of their comfort zone.’

Grace O’ Sullivan wrote on social media: ‘Rest in peace beautiful Martha. I will miss your style, wicked sense of humour and the bold fun and craic that was always had with you around. You always found the beauty in the world around you.

‘Have fun in the next life, filled with the best kind of music, love, laughter and all things beautiful. My sincerest condolences to Jeff, Jessie, her cherished grandkids and family.’

DeBarra’s in Clonakilty paid another poignant tribute to Martha, writing on social media: ‘Now, forever dancing with the stars. Sincere condolences to Jeff and all her friends and family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.’

Martha Healy is survived by husband Jeff, daughter Jessica, sisters Monica and Mary, son-in-law Alex, grandchildren Oisín and Loki, father-in-law Leon, nieces Georgina and Kelly Ann, nephew James, sister-in-law Eleanor, as well as relatives and friends across West Cork.