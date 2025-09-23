Cork camogie star Saoirse McCarthy shortlisted for senior player award, as 11 Rebels in running for All-Stars

SAOIRSE McCarthy has been shortlisted for PwC GPA Camogie Senior Player of the Year for the third year in a row.

The Cork star enjoyed another stellar campaign as the Rebels came oh-so-close to completing the three in a row, only to be pipped by Galway in the All-Ireland final last month.

Still, in recognition of her impressive campaign the Courcey Rovers star is in the running for the player of the year award alongside Galway duo Aoife Donohue and Dervla Higgins.

In 2023, Waterford’s Beth Carton won the award, and last season it was Cork’s Laura Hayes, but will it be third time lucky for McCarthy? We’ll discover the results at the PwC Camogie All-Stars Awards in Croke Park on Saturday, November 15th.

Being shortlisted for Senior Player of the Year suggests that McCarthy is a shoo-in for a fourth successive All-Star award, and she is one of 11 Cork players shortlisted. In fact, runners-up Cork have more players in the running than champions Galway, who had ten. Also, players from Waterford (6), Tipperary (5), Kilkenny (3) and Clare (1) have also received nominations.

Amongst the Cork players shortlisted are two-time All-Star Libby Coppinger from St Colum’s, while the Cahalane sisters, Meabh and Orlaith, are also in the running for an award.

The 2025 PwC Camogie All-Stars nominations

Goalkeepers: Sarah Healy (Galway), Amy Lee (Cork), Brianna O’Regan (Waterford)

Backs: Róisín Black (Galway), Karin Blair (Tipperary), Méabh Cahalane (Cork), Libby Coppinger (Cork), Mairead Eviston (Tipperary), Vikki Falconer (Waterford), Rachael Hanniffy (Galway), Laura Hayes (Cork), Shauna Healy (Galway), Clare Hehir (Clare), Ciara Hickey (Galway), Dervla Higgins (Galway), Laura Murphy (Kilkenny), Laura Treacy (Cork).

Midfielders: Lorraine Bray (Waterford), Aoife Donohue (Galway), Laura Greene (Kilkenny), Karen Kennedy (Tipperary), Ashling Thompson (Cork).

Forwards: Orlaith Cahalane (Cork), Beth Carton (Waterford), Carrie Dolan (Galway), Abby Flynn (Waterford), Róisín Howard (Tipperary), Katrina Mackey (Cork), Niamh Mallon (Galway), Saoirse McCarthy (Cork), Emma Murphy (Cork), Grace O’Brien (Tipperary), Amy O’Connor (Cork), Ailish O’Reilly (Galway), Katie Power (Kilkenny), Niamh Rockett (Waterford).