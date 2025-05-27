West Cork Academy to face Manchester United and Rangers in Super Cup Northern Ireland

MANCHESTER United and Rangers await the West Cork Academy in this summer’s 2025 Budget Energy Super Cup Northern Ireland tournament.

The West Cork Academy U16 schoolboys squad will travel to Northern Ireland and face two of world football’s most renowned clubs’ academies later this year.

A Manchester United team that might include former England international Wayne Rooney’s son, Kai, along with Scottish Premier League giants Rangers FC and Tyrone County Schoolboys, will face the West Cork Academy in the opening round of the prestigious competition.

Established in 1983, and formerly known as the Milk Cup, the Super Cup remains one of the world’s most famous youth football tournaments. Held in Northern Ireland, this elite competition provides opportunities for schoolboys and schoolgirls from across the world to participate in a week-long tournament.

This year’s edition takes place between Sunday, July 27th, and Friday, August 1st.

Last summer, the West Cork Academy took part for the first time. A creditable 12th overall placing in the U16 schoolboys competition was ample reward following a productive week.

West Cork faced County Down Schoolboys, Deportivo Tolouca (Mexico) and Dubai’s Barcelona Academy in the group stages. As one of the best third-placed teams, the rural academy was drawn against the Scottish Premier League’s Rangers in a Super Cup NI Vase semi-final. A brave effort wasn’t enough to prevent a 5-0 loss. West Cork rebounded on the last day of competition however, defeating Skouted FC 2-1 in an 11th and 12th place play-off.

Hopes are high of a positive showing from the West Cork Academy this year, especially after their SFAI National U16 Schoolboys Inter-League Bowl success in March. Wexford were the opponents in a national decider West Cork fell 1-0 behind. Eoin Murphy equalised before Sean Platt netted a thunderous long-range effort to edge his side in front. Late Oisin McCarthy and Luke Holland goals wrapped up a terrific 4-1 West Cork victory.

Similar performances against Manchester United, Rangers and Tyrone will be needed in what will be an unforgettable week for all involved.

***

The West Cork Academy U13 schoolboys were beaten by the Midlands Schoolboys League in Saturday’s SFAI National U13 Schoolboys Inter-League final held in Evergreen AFC grounds in Kilkenny. Struggling to find their usual rhythm amid soaring temperatures, West Cork were 3-0 down at the break before the Midlands sealed a comprehensive victory with an equally dominant second-half display.

The West Cork Academy U13 Schoolboys squad includes Eli Zabala, Aodhan O’Mahony, Conor Collins, Oliver Kiely, Dylan O’Brien, Ed Hough, Donagh Griffin, Danny Carroll, Kingsley Crosby Osagie, Finbarr O’Mahony, Rory Hurley, Patrick Hennigan, Ryan Crowley, Ben Machie, Ceadan Walsh, Daniel O’Sullivan, James Duggan, Tristan Hayes and Jack Drinan.