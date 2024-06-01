'We were down to 14 players on Wednesday night,' explains Carrigdhoun hurling manager

BY JJ HURLEY

A LACK of available players is the reason that Carrigdhoun hurlers pulled out of the county senior divisional championship.

The decision was made during the week following the withdrawal of 10 players from the original panel of 24.

'Unfortunately, we were down to 14 players on Wednesday night, and we could have come along and brought young lads who are only finding their feet from junior A level, but I think it would have been totally unfair on them,' said team manager Declan O'Neill.

'The management wouldn't be responsible for sending those young lads out for a hockeying because that does not do them any good in fairness."

At the heart of the decision is the unavailability of players, which is related to two issues: students travelling abroad to work and the high attrition of players with injuries with clubs presently.

