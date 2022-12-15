WATCH: Remembering Padraigh Griffin

On this week’s podcast we’re chatting to Eamonn Harte & Brendan Walsh about their former team-mate, Padraigh Griffin, who passed away tragically in October.

Padraigh was a Clonakilty legend and Eamonn and Brendan have been speaking to Kieran about what he was like on and off the pitch and about just what made him such a force with Clon.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @jayburgkk, @KieranMcC_SS and @matt_hurley01

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

