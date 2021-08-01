WATCH: Olympic heroes Fintan McCarthy and Emily Hegarty are back home in Skibbereen!

LOOK who’s home!

Locals in Skibbereen town this Sunday night were treated to a real surprise when two of its newest Olympic heroes, gold medallist Fintan McCarthy and bronze medallist Emily Hegarty, took part in an impromptu drive through the town after landing back in West Cork.

Fintan, along with Paul O’Donovan, won gold in the lightweight men’s double at the Olympic Games in Tokyo last Thursday, while Emily is part of the Irish women’s four that won an historic bronze at the Games, too.

The victorious Irish rowers flew back into Dublin Airport earlier today and West Cork’s latest heroes are back on home soil now, as our photo and videos show.

Welcome home!