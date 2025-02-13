Southern Star Ltd. logo
Sport

WATCH: New Cork camogie captain Méabh Cahalane

February 13th, 2025 1:02 PM

By Southern Star Team

WATCH: New Cork camogie captain Méabh Cahalane Image
Cork captain Meabh Cahalane at the launch of the Very Camogie Leagues this week. (Photo: James Crombie/INPHO)

IN 1995, Castlehaven legend Niall Cahalane was named captain of the Cork footballers.

30 years later, his daughter Méabh Cahalane is named the new Cork senior camogie captain.

The leadership dynasty of the Cahalane clan continues.

On this week's podcast, the Cork defender chats to Matthew Hurley about how she found out about her new role, being part of a GAA mad family and the Rebels' hopes for the 2025 season.

  • Méabh Cahalane was speaking at the launch of the 2025 Very National Camogie Leagues.

