WATCH: New Cork camogie captain Méabh Cahalane

IN 1995, Castlehaven legend Niall Cahalane was named captain of the Cork footballers.

30 years later, his daughter Méabh Cahalane is named the new Cork senior camogie captain.

The leadership dynasty of the Cahalane clan continues.

On this week's podcast, the Cork defender chats to Matthew Hurley about how she found out about her new role, being part of a GAA mad family and the Rebels' hopes for the 2025 season.