WATCH: Munster rugby star Gavin Coombes honoured with a West Cork Sports Star Award

GAVIN Coombes’ terrific form for Munster Rugby this season has been recognised with a Celtic Ross West Cork Sports Star of the Month Award.
The Skibbereen man is enjoying his best-ever season and his sensational performances with Munster saw him recently called up to the Ireland senior national squad for the first time.
News
Feb, 2021
Coombes, who came through the ranks at Skibbereen RFC, has turned heads for Munster in the PRO14 this season and also made an impact in the Heineken Cup.
Recently, former Munster number eight James Coughlan told The Southern Star that he rates Coombes very highly.
‘In the long term he is probably the number eight for Munster for the next ten years, if he stays fit,’ Coughlan said.
