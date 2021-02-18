Sport

WATCH: Munster rugby star Gavin Coombes honoured with a West Cork Sports Star Award

February 18th, 2021 8:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Gavin Coombes has been the breakout star for Munster this season.

Share this article

GAVIN Coombes’ terrific form for Munster Rugby this season has been recognised with a Celtic Ross West Cork Sports Star of the Month Award.

The Skibbereen man is enjoying his best-ever season and his sensational performances with Munster saw him recently called up to the Ireland senior national squad for the first time.

Coombes, who came through the ranks at Skibbereen RFC, has turned heads for Munster in the PRO14 this season and also made an impact in the Heineken Cup.

Recently, former Munster number eight James Coughlan told The Southern Star that he rates Coombes very highly.

‘In the long term he is probably the number eight for Munster for the next ten years, if he stays fit,’ Coughlan said.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.