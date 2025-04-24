WATCH: John Hayes on Cork's loss to Kerry

OH WHAT could have been.

Despite a valiant effort, the Cork footballers ended up with a 3-21 to 1-25 defeat to old rivals Kerry in the Munster SFC semi-final.

In what felt like a missed opportunity, the Cork team gave everything they had, even leading with five minutes of extra-time to go but a bullet from Kerry midfielder Joe O'Connor crushed Cork's hopes of reaching a Munster final.

Former Cork footballer and Southern Star columnist John Hayes spoke to Matthew Hurley on this week's podcast to break down the game and discuss what the future holds for the Rebels this season.