WATCH: Fintan McCarthy on winning a West Cork Sports Star Award

FINTAN McCarthy is the man of the moment right now, and he took centre stage at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery on Monday night.

The two-time Olympic champion picked up a West Cork Sports Star monthly award for his role in the success of the Irish men’s lightweight double that powered to gold and glory in Paris.

With Paul O’Donovan receiving his award last week, Fintan was the centre of attention this week as the two-time West Cork Sports Star of the Year added to his bulging trophy collection with his latest award.

Don't miss next week's Star Sport for a full-page insight on Fintan McCarthy.

The Southern Star is in stores on Thursday.