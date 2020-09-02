WATCH: Dunmanway Town striker Cathal Daly scores superb solo goal to seal Beamish Cup triumph

WOW! What a goal!

Cathal Daly struck two second-half goals as Dunmanway Town won the 2020 West Cork League Beamish Cup final against Clonakilty Town at Turner’s Cross last Sunday.

The Dunmanway men won 2-0 to get their hands back on the Beamish Cup and make up for the disappointment of relinquishing their Premier League title to Drinagh Rangers recently.

Daly’s first goal early in the second half against Clon Town handed Dunmanway Town the lead and his second goal, as you’ll see from the video below, was a superb solo effort as he cut in from the left beat two defenders and slotted home with just minutes to go.

Three members of the Dunmanway Town team – goal hero Cathal Daly, captain Steven O’Donovan and midfield maestro Mark Buckley – joined us on the Star Sport Podcast this week to look back on the big win.