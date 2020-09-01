PODCAST: Ireland's 5000m king Darragh McElhinney, Clonakilty's Claire O'Leary & Dunmanway crowned Beamish Cup champions

--

Busy show again this week and we’re kicking things off with an in-depth chat with Glengarriff athlete Darragh McElhinney.

Darragh won gold in the 5000m at the recent Irish Life Health national senior track and field championships at Morton Stadium becoming a senior national champion for the very first time.

He caught up with Kieran to chat about his win and much more besides and it’s well worth tuning in for.

We're also joined by Clonakilty’s Clare O’Leary ahead of their clash with Glanmire in the Intermediate county final this Saturday at 5pm in Kilmichael.

Clon overcame West Cork rivals Rosscarbery at the semi-final stage so we chat to Clare about that excellent win as well as Saturday evening’s final.

To finish up we’re be joined by three members of the victorious Dunmanway team that overcame Clonakilty to win the Beamish Cup final at Turners Cross on Sunday.

Captain Stephen O’Donovan, midfielder Mark Buckley and Cathal Daly, who scored both goals in Sunday’s final, spoke to Kieran about yet another famous day for the Mohonagh club.

