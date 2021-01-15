WATCH: Cork star Orla Cronin receives a West Cork Sport Star Award for her role in Enniskeane’s county title win

ORLA Cronin has added to her trophy collection after she was presented with a Celtic Ross West Cork Sport Star Monthly Award in recognition of her role in Enniskeane’s 2020 county intermediate camogie championship success.

Cork star Cronin played a central role – including a player of the match performance in the final against Aghabullogue – as Enniskeane won county honours to book their place in the senior ranks for 2021.

This team had lost the 2017 and 2019 county intermediate finals but bounced back in style last season, led by Cronin who was honoured with a Celtic Ross West Cork Sport Star Monthly Award during an online presentation in December.

The Celtic Ross West Cork Sport Star Awards are the biggest and best awards scheme in West Cork and beyond, and now in its 23rd year, these awards have continued to honour and laud the region’s top sporting talents.