WATCH: Cork manager Shane Ronayne on the season ahead

January 20th, 2023 3:01 PM

By Southern Star Team

We’re back for 2023 and on this week’s podcast we’re looking ahead to the Cork ladies inter-county season which gets underway with the start of the Lidl National Football League this weekend.

Cork travel to Mayo on Sunday for their opening fixture and we’re joined by manager Shane Ronayne.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @jayburgkk & @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

