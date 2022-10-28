WATCH: Ciarán O’Sullivan on Beara’s ‘97 county final triumph

On this week’s podcast we’re going to hear from Ciarán O’Sullivan, captain of the Beara divisional side that won the 1997 county championship.

Ciarán has been chatting to Ger McCarthy about that incredible year which saw Beara lift the Andy Scannell cup following a replay victory over West Cork rivals Castlehaven.

The Beara '97 winning team will be honoured during halftime of Sunday’s Premier Senior football final between Nemo Rangers and the Barrs’ at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

