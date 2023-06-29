WATCH: Can Cork take down Derry?

ON this week's podcast we were joined by former Cork footballer Haulie O'Sullivan to chat about Cork's chances in this weekend's All-Ireland quarter final against Derry in Croke Park.

Cork have done brilliantly in the championship so far with statement wins against Mayo and Roscommon, and are looking to make the semi-final for the first time since 2012.

O'Sullivan joined sport editor Kieran McCarthy to chat about that victory over Roscommon, what they made of the draw, and John Cleary and the Rebel's chances on Sunday.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

