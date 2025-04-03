Southern Star Ltd. logo
WATCH: Bandon Grammar coach Philip Murphy on their Munster success

April 3rd, 2025 10:54 AM

By Southern Star Team

WATCH: Bandon Grammar coach Philip Murphy on their Munster success Image
Bandon Grammar lift the trophy. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Andrew Conan.

BANDON RUGBY is on a high this week.

Not only did their U18.5 club side win the Munster title over Old Christians (28-13) but Bandon Grammar won their first ever Munster junior schools cup, overcoming Christian Brothers College by 20-12.

This is a school that has had Jack Crowley, Darren Sweetnam and Gavin Coombes pass through their hallways and now they have the success to show for their amazing efforts.

Philip Murphy sat down with Matthew Hurley on this week's podcast to chat about their recent success.

