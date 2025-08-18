LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Connections between India and Ireland

EDITOR – Perhaps this is an appropriate time to reflect on instances of shared connection between the people of India and Ireland. The Irish famine 1845 was followed a century later by the Bengal famine in 1943, with cause in both cases attributable to British colonial policy and occupation.

Terence MacSwiney, the Lord Mayor of Cork in 1920 and who died on hunger strike in Brixton prison, was cited as an inspiration by Indian revolutionaries Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi and Bhagat Singh.

We may well reflect also on MacSwiney words: ‘Patriotism does not destroy the finer feelings, but rather calls them forth and gives them wider play’.

Sharron Toner,

Bandon.

Where is the respect for the Irish hare?

EDITOR – Heritage minister James Browne has disgracefully issued licences allowing the capture of thousands of hares from the wild for use as bait for dogs to chase in cruel coursing.

This contrasts starkly with a declaration he made in the Dáil during Biodiversity Week, that ‘respecting our wildlife means protecting them’.

He clearly has no respect for the Irish hare, an icon of biodiversity, which deserves protection, not persecution.

National Parks and Wildlife Service monitoring reports from the past coursing season tell of hares with a broken leg, an eye sore and a toe injury, as well as a lame hare who ‘struggled to run off’, a hare who ‘collapsed as it was running’, a hare who died on release and, ‘hares found dead the day after coursing’.

Some hares were pounded into the ground by dogs and sustained injuries so severe, they were euthanised by coursing club vets. All the hares suffered stress and fear while being forcefully removed from their habitats, confined in captivity, and forced to run for their lives.

Most people in Ireland want coursing ended. Minister Browne should show some respect, withdraw the licences. and allow hares to live free from this abuse.

Philip Kiernan,

Irish Council Against Blood Sports.

Injustices in Northern Irish institutions

EDITOR – I am trying to contact those women and their loved ones who have suffered great historical injustices in institutions in Northern Ireland. My appeal is to them right across the world.

This year we, the politicians in Northern Ireland, have the opportunity to right a great wrong of the twentieth century, imposed upon young women in mother and baby institutions, Magdalene laundries and workhouses between 1922 and 1995.

We have launched an international appeal to victims and survivors of these institutions, asking for their views on legislation to establish a public inquiry and financial redress scheme. Both are aimed at addressing the terrible wrongs done to them during one of the most distressing and hurtful episodes in our history. The Inquiry (Mother and Baby Institutions, Magdalene Laundries and Workhouses) and Redress Scheme Bill was introduced to the Northern Ireland Assembly in June 2025. Our scrutiny of it has begun and as part of our work, we are asking those who will be directly affected by the legislation to respond to an online consultation. We want as many as possible to have their say before it closes at the end of September.

The consultation is available online, but we can also email or post hard copies to anyone who is interested. Email us at: [email protected]

You can also contact the Committee for the Executive Office by writing to us at: Room 247, Parliament Buildings, Belfast, Northern Ireland BT4 3XX.

Kind regards,

Paula Bradshaw MLA

Chairperson, Committee for the Executive Office

Northern Ireland Assembly