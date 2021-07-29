Sports editor Kieran McCarthy chats to Sue, Tom, Jake and Caitlinn McCarthy, the delighted family of Olympic gold-medal winning rower Fintan McCarthy.
WATCH: At home with the McCarthys
July 29th, 2021 2:48 PM
Share this article
Share this article
Related content
Sport
5 hours ago
WATCH: Here is the moment Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy were welcomed back to the athletes village in Tokyo
Recommended
News
3 hours ago
Dunmanway reservoir ran dry leaving hospital without water
Sport
4 hours ago
Skibbereen Olympic medallists Paul and Emily are related!
Sport
5 hours ago